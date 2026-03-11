Kiev loses 85 Su-27 fighters since 2022 — TASS estimates

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Air Force has lost 85 Su-27 fighters since the beginning of the special military operation, according to the TASS calculations based on information from the Russian Defense Ministry.

In 2022, Ukraine lost 25 aircraft, and two Su-27s were critically damaged.

In 2023, 29 such aircraft were destroyed.

In 2024, 19 planes were destroyed, and two damaged.

In 2025, 10 were destroyed.

Two aircraft were destroyed since the beginning of 2026. On March 10, the Defense Ministry said that the Russian Aerospace Forces had shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft.

Most of the Ukrainian aviation was lost in the first two years of the special military operation: about 90% of helicopters and more than 80% of aircraft were destroyed by Russian troops in 2022 and 2023.

According to the daily reports of the Russian Defense Ministry, 671 aircraft have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation, of which 564 were destroyed by the beginning of 2024. Later 107 aircraft were shot down, 18 of them in 2025. The situation is similar with choppers - out of the 284 units, the majority were destroyed in 2022, when 198 choppers were eliminated. In 2023, 65 choppers were shot down, in 2024 20, and in 2025 none.