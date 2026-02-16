Sergey Ivanov removed as permanent member of Russia’s Security Council

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decreed to remove permanent member Sergey Ivanov from the country's Security Council.

"To amend the composition of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, excluding S. B. Ivanov," the published decree says.

In early February, Ivanov was relieved of his post as special representative of the head of state on environmental protection, ecology and transport. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ivanov left the post of his own volition.

Over the years, Ivanov served as secretary of the Security Council, defense minister, first deputy prime minister, deputy prime minister and head of the presidential administration. He had served as the special presidential representative on environmental protection, ecology and transport since 2016.