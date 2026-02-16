Cabinet in Russia discussing biometric age verification with marketplaces

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s government is discussing with marketplaces and the market the possibility of identifying buyers by age using the Unified Biometric System (UBS), Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Russian government staff, told reporters.

"We are currently discussing measures aimed at identifying buyers with marketplaces and the market, because today we understand who the seller of goods is. It is necessary, among other things, to implement regulatory rules related to the need for buyer identification in the case of purchasing goods of a certain category related to safety, 18+ goods," he said.

In particular, as one of the identification tools, the government proposes the use of the Unified Biometric System, whereby the buyer can be remotely identified through a facial image or fingerprint and can confirm the age.

Moreover, according to Grigorenko, the government is paying special attention to regulating marketplaces. Specifically, he noted that pricing raises questions, as the price of goods varies depending on the bank used for payment. "This is a separate issue that we are currently negotiating with banks, digital platforms, and merchants so that there are uniform rules that are clear to banks, digital platforms, and merchants," he said.

"Our main task is to carefully adjust these rules in such a way that offline trade is not affected, but the online market continues to develop," the official concluded.