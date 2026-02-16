Georgia holds televised debates on potential EU membership

TBILISI, February 16. /TASS/. Representatives of the Georgian government and opposition are holding the first-ever televised debates on the country’s potential membership in the European Union.

The debates, aired live by the Rustavi 2 television channel, were initiated by Vakhtang Shakarisjvili, leader of the United Neutral Georgia party, which claims that European integration presents a danger to the nation. The party insists that there will be no peace inside the country until it drops the idea of joining the European Union and NATO.

The ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party is represented by leader of its parliamentary faction Irakli Kirtskhalia. The ruling party insists that the course toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration is committed to paper in the country’s constitution and cannot be revised.

Taking part in the debates are also Georgy Khaindrava, a film director and former minister of state for conflict settlement, German Sabo of the Girchi opposition party, Guram Macharashvili, a lawmaker with the opposition People’s Power party, and other politicians.

Georgia’s constitution of 2017 has a provision on the need for taking all necessary measures to ensure the country’s full-fledged integration into the European Union and NATO.