BUDAPEST, February 16. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stated that he opposes Ukraine’s fast-track admission to the European Union, citing the will of its citizens.

He also warned that his government would not change its stance on the issue, despite political attacks and interference in the Hungarian elections by Vladimir Zelensky.

"Over the past week, political attacks from Ukraine have reached a new level. Zelensky has directly intervened in the election campaign in Hungary by speaking out against the Hungarian government," Orban wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

Orban said Zelensky allows himself to make political attacks and personal insults because "Hungary does not support Ukraine’s fast-track accession to the EU." By his actions, "he is essentially calling into question the sovereign decision of the Hungarian people," the prime minister added, recalling that in 2025 a majority of Hungarian citizens voted against Ukraine’s accession in a nationwide referendum.

"As Prime Minister of Hungary, I am obliged to ensure that the decision of the Hungarian people is respected. I will do this again and again, regardless of whether Zelensky likes it or not," Orban assured.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, Zelensky went beyond the bounds of decency and made personal insults against the Hungarian prime minister. In response, Orban stated that Ukraine would not become a member of the European Union.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly warned that it will not allow Ukraine to be admitted to the EU in a hurry, arguing that such a move could create the threat of direct military confrontation with Russia and cause significant damage to the European economy.