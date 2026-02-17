Russian troops break Ukrainian defenses near Kramatorsk after liberating Minkovka — expert

LUGANSK, February 17. /TASS/. Russian troops have breached the Ukrainian army’s defenses near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic after liberating Minkovka, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

The Ukrainian army had many strongholds, materiel depots and temporary deployment sites in Minkovka, the expert said.

"Now the defensive line in the Minkovka area has been broken. Our troops can come close to Kramatorsk from the east by moving in the western and northwestern directions," Marochko said.

The liberation of Minkovka will also improve the Russian army’s tactical position in the Slavyansk frontline sector, he said. "This is because Ukrainian militants now have to do something to stabilize the front. Therefore, the nearest sector from where they can relocate their additional reserves is precisely the Slavyansk direction," the military expert specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on February 16 that its Battlegroup South had liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic "through active operations."