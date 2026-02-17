Plane carrying Russian delegation for talks on Ukraine arrives in Geneva — source

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. A plane carrying Russia’s delegation, led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, has arrived in Geneva for talks on the Ukrainian settlement, a source told TASS.

"The plane has landed," the source confirmed.

The flight from Moscow to Geneva took nine hours and bypassed unfriendly countries. Italy provided its airspace for the direct flight to Switzerland. The next round of negotiations on Ukraine will take place in Geneva on February 17-18. The meeting will be held in a trilateral format with the participation of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine.