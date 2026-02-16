Putin creates national committee for business cooperation in BRICS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin directed to establish the National Committee for business cooperation in the BRICS.

"To establish the National Committee for issues of business cooperation within the framework of the BRICS association," the enactment posted on the official web portal for legislative acts indicates.

Deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Maxim Oreshkin became the head of the committee. The main goal of the authority will be to establish communications between the business community and federal executive authorities participating in development of bilateral business cooperation from the side of Russia in BRICS.