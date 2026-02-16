Geneva talks to cover all key issues, including territories — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Compared with the rounds in Abu Dhabi, the Geneva talks on Ukraine will cover a wider range of topics and address all key issues, including those related to territories, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This time, we plan to discuss a broader set of issues, focusing on the key ones related to the territories and other demands. That is why the presence of our chief negotiator, [Vladimir] Medinsky, is required," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

The first round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, the US and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff. The second round was held in the UAE capital on February 4-5. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the next round of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement will also take place in a trilateral Russian-American-Ukrainian format on February 17-18 in Geneva. According to him, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.