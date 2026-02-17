THE HAGUE, February 17. /TASS/. Moscow sees European countries’ allegations about the cause of the death of blogger Alexey Navanly (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) as another information attack, Vladimir Tarabrin, Russia’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), told TASS.

"We definitely see the joint statement by the five countries (the UK, Sweden, Germany, France and the Netherlands - TASS) alleging that Navalny had been poisoned in an odd manner using a biotoxin made from the venom of a Latin American frog as another information attack on Russia," he emphasized.

The envoy pointed out that the European countries had failed to present any evidence or expert opinion on the matter. Tarabrin believes that the West’s goal is to produce "high-profile bogus stories and hysterical accusations," while unfriendly countries are not interested in searching for real answers.

On February 14, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden and France issued a joint statement claiming Navalny had been poisoned using epibatidine, a poison extracted from the skin of an Ecuadorian dart frog. The conclusion is said to have been made based on an analysis of samples of Navalny’s biomaterials. The countries accused Russia of an alleged violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was very negative about Western allegations regarding "conclusions" on the causes of Navalny’s death and strongly rejected them.

The death of Navalny, who was serving his sentence in a penal colony in Siberia, became public on January 16, 2024. According to the colony’s administration, he became ill and collapsed after a walk. Paramedics on the spot and an ambulance crew that arrived shortly thereafter tried to resuscitate him but to no avail.