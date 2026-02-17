MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The organizers of the Munich Security Conference focused primarily on the Ukrainian crisis, overlooking other pressing issues, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said in his column for TASS, commenting on the results of the 62nd Munich Security Conference held on February 13-15.

"The conference organizers made every effort to ensure that the Ukrainian conflict remained the main, or rather the only, topic on the agenda. It was as if neither Greenland, nor corruption in the upper echelons of Zelensky’s usurping machine, nor the kidnapping of Venezuela’s legally elected president, nor the broader crisis of compliance with international law and the looming collapse of Euro-Atlantic unity existed," Slutsky said.

He also noted that European politicians at the conference continued to discuss plans for further support for the Kiev regime, and that Finnish President Alexander Stubb "even assumed the role of a pseudo-futurologist, convincing everyone of the inevitability of Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield." "The party of common sense was clearly outnumbered in Munich. Even French leader Emmanuel Macron, who merely attempted to remind participants of the need for dialogue with Russia, was met with contemptuous disregard," Slutsky concluded.