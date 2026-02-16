Ukraine's hardest attack: Bryansk Region recovering after UAV raid

BRYANSK, February 16. /TASS/. The Bryansk Region experienced the most powerful and massive attack to date at night; no other Russian region has been targeted by such a large number of drones in a single day, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the consequences.

Attack

- On Sunday, the Bryansk Region suffered the most powerful and massive attack, Bogomaz said.

- Earlier, he reported that more than 170 fixed-wing drones were shot down over the region.

- According to Bogomaz, no other Russian region has ever been attacked by such a large number of drones simultaneously in a single day.

- As a result of terrorist activities by the Ukrainian military, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

- Five municipalities and part of the city of Bryansk were left without heating and electricity.

Mitigating consequences

- Heat and power supplies in Bryansk and five municipalities in the region were restored within three hours after the attack, Bogomaz said.

- He noted that backup power generators purchased with the help of the Russian government were put into operation in the region.

- The governor thanked the utilities that quickly restored heat and electricity to the region's residents.