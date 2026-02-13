MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia is currently the only country in the world to have committed $1 billion in aid to Palestine, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced during a news briefing.

When asked whether Minsk might serve as Moscow’s representative on the Board of Peace as a partner within the Union State, given Russia’s ongoing deliberations about participating in the organization, Peskov responded:

"In this context, there is little need for Minsk to represent our interests, because if the focus truly is on Gaza and Palestinian reconciliation, then it’s crucial to remember that Russia remains the sole nation to have pledged such substantial support - $1 billion - to Palestine. This fact is of great significance and should not be overlooked."

He also noted that the Union State platform implies coordination on a broad range of issues, including foreign policy. "And this foreign policy coordination remains," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

The Board of Peace was created in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern Gaza, but it is also expected to be involved in preventing and resolving conflicts in other regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Russia is prepared to contribute $1 billion from its frozen assets in the United States to the Board of Peace, created as part of the peace settlement in the Gaza Strip. He stated that Moscow is prepared to do so even before the issue of participation in the Board's composition and its work is resolved.