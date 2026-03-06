China to promote yuan internationalization, cross-border payments

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. China will continue pursuing the policy of yuan internationalization and simplification of the cross-border payments system, Governor of the People’s Bank of China Pan Gongsheng said.

"We are gradually promoting yuan internationalization," he said. "China will create a more safe, efficient and diversified system of cross-border payments," Pan said at a press conference.

Optimization of financial flows is "an integral part of the overall process of reforms and openness of China," the governor said. The liberalization degree in this sphere continues growing, he stressed.

The People’s Bank of China "firmly promotes international financial cooperation and proactively participates in global financial management," Pan noted. Regular consultations are held with the European Union and new areas are present to promote cooperation on this matter with Brazil and other countries of the Global South, he added.