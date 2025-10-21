MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Over 20 children born in 2022 and 2023, some of them citizens of Ukraine, were added to the database of Ukraine’s notorious doxing website Mirotvorets.

The toddlers were accused of "deliberately violating the state border" and "infringing upon sovereignty and territorial integrity" of Ukraine. The website said the children travelled to the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) via a checkpoint in Russia’s Rostov Region.

On October 20, Mirotvorets doxed a similar number of toddlers aged two and three.

This is not the first time that Mirotvorets has doxed Russian children, ranging in age from 2 to 17 years. In 2021, young writer Faina Savenkova from the Lugansk People’s Republic, who was 12 years old at the time, was added to the database. The site's administrators claimed that the girl was "participating in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." For her part, Savenkova noted that "publishing children's personal data on such sites is a violation of children's rights."

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS earlier that the publication of the personal data of minors on such websites made it clear that the terrorist regime’s militants were ready to do away with Russian children.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify individuals allegedly posing a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons.