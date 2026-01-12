US exploring possibility of strikes, cyberattacks in Iran — newspaper

WASHINGTON, January 12. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering launching precision strikes and cyberattacks in Iran, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Trump will be briefed on January 13 on potential responses to the situation in Iran. "The options being presented to Trump would range from targeted strikes inside Iran to offensive cyber attacks," the source noted. According to the newspaper, the administration hopes to avoid civilian casualties and aims to "create an impact tailored to targeting Iran’s military forces."

The newspaper's sources pointed out that at this stage, Trump does not plan to send troops to Iran. According to them, "some in the administration fear that the US action might inflame tensions in the Middle East or backfire in its attempt to help the escalating protest movement." Earlier, Trump said he was ready to support those involved in the unrest in Iran.

On December 29, traders launched protests in Tehran due to the sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate. On December 30, students joined the unrest. The riots spread to most major cities.

The protests peaked on the evening of January 8, when at least 13 civilians, including a child, were killed as a result of the rioters' actions. Authorities reported the deaths of 38 law enforcement officers. Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani stated that rioters burned 25 mosques, damaged 26 banks, three medical centers, 10 government buildings, more than 100 fire trucks, buses, and ambulances, as well as 24 apartments. The Iranian authorities called the rioters terrorists and blamed Israel and the US for orchestrating the unrest.