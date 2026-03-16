Russian court fines Apple nearly $43,000 for non-compliance with data laws

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky Court has fined Apple 3.5 million rubles ($42,944) for violating information access restrictions, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"[The court rules] to find Apple Distribution International LTD guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of Russia’s Code of Administrative Offenses (failure by the owner of a website or the owner of an information resource on the Internet to remove information or an internet page if the obligation to remove such information or internet page is provided for by Russian legislation on information, information technology, and information protection) and impose an administrative fine of 3.5 million rubles," the judge said.

The court hearing was held in closed session at the request of the defense due to the presence of trade secrets and confidential company information in the case.