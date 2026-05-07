MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The illegal armed groups that recently tried to stage a military coup in Mali receive Western funding, the Africa Corps’ Mi-8 helicopter commander with the callsign Vertikal told the Zvezda TV channel.

When asked if the West was funding the militants, he said: "It definitely is."

According to him, the militants have good weapons and communication devices, and their commanders are effective enough. "It’s not about fragmented tribes running around attacking each other; it’s about a coordinated policy aimed at changing the government in Mali," he added.

The officer stressed that the Africa Corps’ goal was to preserve stability and security in the country.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that illegal armed groups had attempted to stage a military coup in Mali on April 25. Africa Corps units foiled the coup attempt and prevented mass civilian casualties. The militants lost over 2,500 fighters and 102 motor vehicles. The militants were trained by Ukrainian and European mercenary instructors.