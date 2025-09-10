Brussels seeks to remove patriotic European leaders — Szijjarto

MINSK, September 10. /TASS/. Brussels politicians are doing everything to remove patriotic European leaders from power and appoint their own puppet governments, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto said.

"Extremely serious anti-democratic processes are currently underway in the EU. Brussels and its politicians are doing everything possible to remove patriotic leaders. Look at what happened in Slovakia, where they tried to assassinate the prime minister. In the Czech Republic, an attempt has been made on the former prime minister, who is also a patriot, and perhaps the future prime minister. Brussels is doing everything possible to throw out strong leaders and install its puppet governments," he said in an interview with the Belarusian First Information TV channel.

He cited the situation in Serbia as an example.

"The protests against the president are obviously organized from the outside. Or an organized witch hunt against the president of Bosnia and Herzegovina. In France [Marine] Le Pen was suspended from the elections by an incomprehensible court decision. It is obvious to me that undesirable politicians have become victims of the witch hunt. This is being done by the hands of international liberal forces. Moreover, with absolutely undemocratic tools," the minister explained.