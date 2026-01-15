US ups ante over Greenland, shifting from diplomacy to business deal — expert

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The involvement of US Vice President JD Vance in Greenland negotiations signals a concerning shift for Denmark. According to Nikolay Novik, Deputy Director of the Higher School of Economics Center for International Relations and Economics, this move suggests an escalation from diplomatic dialogue to a more transactional approach - similar to a business deal.

In an interview with TASS, Novik highlighted that a meeting between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Greenlandic Foreign Minister Viviane Motzfeldt, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio would have been a more logical step. Rubio, who oversees the diplomatic track, is perceived as more loyal, restrained, and open to negotiation than Vance. Novik emphasized that deploying Vance to the negotiations is a clear signal that the US is "upping the ante."

Novik further explained that Vance is viewed in Europe as a proponent of hardline realism and an America-first stance. His reputation as an isolationist and radical conservative has been reinforced by his speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference, which was seen as a "slap in the face" to the European Union.

Western analysts warn that Vance's participation in Greenland talks could reflect a broader contest for influence in the Arctic and act as a test of transatlantic cooperation. The main points of contention include access to the Pituffik airbase - vital for missile attack early warning systems - and control over critical mineral deposits key to the defense industry and reindustrialization efforts championed by President Donald Trump. Novik suggests that negotiations involving Vance may be less about diplomacy and more about advancing strategic business interests.

On January 14, Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers met in Washington with Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Rubio. Rasmussen later stated that Denmark was unable to persuade the US to abandon its ambitions to annex Greenland during these discussions.