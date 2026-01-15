Denmark obligated to return fire if US attacks Greenland — Defense Ministry

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. The Danish army will have no choice but to return fire if the United States attempts to take over Greenland by force, the Kingdom’s Defense Ministry Spokesman Tobias Roed Jensen said.

"Danish military units have a duty to defend Danish territory if it is subjected to an armed attack, including by taking immediate defensive action if required," he told The Intercept news outlet.

Jensen cited a 1952 royal decree that applies to the entire Kingdom, including Greenland. In case of aggression, the decree allows Danish forces to begin defensive operations right away, without awaiting political or military instructions. However, the ministry declined to elaborate on a possible response to a US attack.

Earlier, Danmarks Radio reported that the country’s Defense Ministry deployed equipment and an advance unit to Greenland.

On January 14, US President Donald Trump said the US is still determined to take over Greenland, despite Denmark’s objections.

Greenland is part of Denmark as an autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance obligations. Under the treaty, the US undertook to defend the island against possible aggression.