Trump not seeking sustained war in Iran, would deliver swift, decisive blow — NBC

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is against waging a prolonged war in Iran even as he would want any military action to deliver a swift and decisive blow to the Islamic Republic "if he does something," NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to them, the US leader conveyed those plans to his national security team. Still, Trump’s advisers doubt the Iranian regime would "quickly collapse" after a US military strike, the sources said. There is also concern that the United States may not have enough assets to guard against a potential "aggressive Iranian response," they added.

On December 29, merchants began protesting in Tehran over a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial. The unrest engulfed the majority of major cities. The authorities reported the death of around 40 law enforcement officers. Since January 8, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, there have been armed terrorists among the protesters. Tehran placed responsibility for the unrest on Israel and the United States. Trump said earlier that the United States was considering using force to quell the unrest in Iran.