Medvedev advises Trump to 'take' Greenland before it choses to join Russia

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump should hurry up with the seizure of Greenland before it decides to organize a referendum on joining Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Twitter.

"Trump needs to hurry. According to unverified information, a sudden referendum may take place in a few days, in which all 55,000 residents of Greenland can vote for joining Russia. And then that's it! No new stars on the banner. And Russia will have a new - already the 90th - federal subject," Medvedev wrote.

In his opinion, if Greenland were captured, Trump would have a new position - acting president of Greenland - in line with how the American leader recently called himself the "acting president of Venezuela" on Truth Social.