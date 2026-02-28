Attack on school in Iran kills 40, wounds 48 people — agency

DOHA, February 28. /TASS/. At least 40 people were killed and 48 wounded in an attack on an elementary school for girls in Minab, Iran, IRNA news agency reported.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran hitting major Iranian cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by Iran’s alleged missile and nuclear threats.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps started a large-scale retaliatory operation launching missiles and drones. Air raid sirens blared in the Tel Aviv area. According to media reports, US military bases in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked.