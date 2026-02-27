Russian watchdog blacklists US legal entity Anti-Corruption Foundation as terrorist

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s financial watchdog, Rosfinmonitoring, has officially added the US-based Anti-Corruption Foundation (AFC) to its list of terrorist and extremist organizations, according to information published on the agency’s website. Notably, the Russian predecessor of this organization was previously designated as an extremist entity and banned within Russia. The registry now includes the American non-profit corporation known as Anti-Corruption Foundation, Inc. (ACF, ACF International).

Additionally, Lithuanian citizen Andrejus Trofimovas, who is currently on the international wanted list, has been incorporated into the registry. Trofimovas was previously arrested in absentia in connection with a criminal case involving the illegal transfer of funds to accounts of Russia’s non-residents, facilitated through forged documents.

The decision aligns with the earlier ruling by the Russian Supreme Court, which upheld the Prosecutor General’s Office’s claim to designate the American legal entity ACF as a terrorist organization. The court concluded that the organization’s activities aim to promote, justify, and support terrorism. The court’s judgment highlighted that Leonid Volkov, a personality associated with the organization and labeled a foreign agent and extremist in Russia, manages its operations. Volkov was found guilty of crimes committed on behalf of and in the interests of the organization under Articles 205.2, 282.1, and 282.3 of the Criminal Code, with a final verdict issued by the 2nd Western District Military Court on June 11, 2025. The court also noted that the organization was involved in planning and organizing extremist and terrorist activities, which substantiates its classification as a terrorist entity.

The Prosecutor General’s Office’s press service stated that the organization was "formed by leaders of extremist groups such as the 'Anti-Corruption Foundation,' 'Citizens’ Rights Defense Foundation,' and the public movement 'Navalny Headquarters,' with the intent of continuing destructive activities within Russia." To facilitate these activities, Rikolto Ltd., a US-registered company, was renamed Anti-Corruption Foundation, Inc. on May 19, 2021.

In the summer of 2021, the Moscow City Court officially recognized the Anti-Corruption Foundation as a terrorist organization. The Moscow prosecutor’s office declared the AFC, the Citizens’ Rights Defense Foundation (CRDF), and the Navalny Headquarters movement as extremist organizations. As a result, the court ordered the liquidation of the two foundations and banned the activities of the public movement.

The prosecutor’s lawsuit stated that these organizations engaged in activities aimed at destabilizing Russia’s social and political order, with the ultimate goal of creating conditions for constitutional upheaval, including through efforts to instigate a color revolution.