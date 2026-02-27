One dead, three injured in UAV attack on car service center in Kursk

KURSK, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked a car service center in the Seymsky district of Kursk with a UAV, killing one person and injuring three others, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"An enemy drone attacked a car service station in the Seymsky district. To our great sorrow, one person was killed – a 25-year-old car service employee. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones and will provide all necessary support to them. Three other men, including two customers, were injured and suffered shrapnel wounds. They received first aid and are now being taken to the Kursk regional hospital," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Khinshtein added that emergency responders are working at the scene and that the mayor of Kursk is also present.