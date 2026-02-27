At least 95 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions, seas overnight

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian air defenses took down 95 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over various Russian regions and the Black and Azov seas overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Overnight, between 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on February 26 and 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on February 27, on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 95 fixed-wing Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Smolensk, Tver, Tula, Krasnodar, and the Moscow Region - including five Moscow-bound drones, as well as over the waters of the Black and Azov seas," the ministry said.