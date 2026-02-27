Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada says Russian ballistic missiles are its army’s biggest problem

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military is facing significant challenges in countering Russian ballistic missiles, primarily due to a shortage of air defense system missiles, according to Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security and Defense.

"Ballistic technology itself is quite complex and requires highly expensive missiles, which are scarce; they are produced mainly in the United States, and only in limited quantities. This presents a serious problem - sometimes, it takes two missiles to shoot down a single target. Currently, ballistic missiles pose the greatest threat," Kostenko explained on the Ukrainian YouTube channel Great Lvov Speaks.

Ukraine continues to voice concerns over the insufficient supply of both air defense systems and the ammunition needed to operate them effectively.