DONETSK, February 27. /TASS/. Liberation of Rai-Aleksandrovka, located east of Slavyansk, will mark a significant strategic milestone for the Russian forces, Igor Kimakovsky, advisor to the head of the DPR, has said. Speaking on TV Channel One he emphasized that this victory will enable the Russian army to deploy medium-range artillery against Ukrainian positions.

He explained, "As for the Seversk area, the fighting is progressing toward Rai-Aleksandrovka. Capturing this village will provide us with the opportunity to target Ukrainian forces with medium-range artillery in the Slavyansk region."

Previously, DPR leader Denis Pushilin highlighted Rai-Aleksandrovka’s critical role in the republic’s water supply. Military analyst Boris Rozhin also noted to TASS that gaining control of this community could effectively dismantle Ukrainian defenses across the entire Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration.