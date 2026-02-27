Putin orders creation of personnel training system for unmanned systems

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to create a system for the training and retraining of specialists in the field of unmanned systems. The head of state issued this instruction following a meeting on the matter in January; the Kremlin has published a list of the tasks.

"Ensure the creation of a system for the training and retraining of specialists in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of autonomous systems," the instruction says.

During the system development, those responsible must pay attention to adjusting existing educational standards and programs, as well as developing new ones, according to the presidential instruction.

The head of state expects the first progress report by June 2026, and then every six months thereafter.