MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have sustained more than 1.5 million casualties since the onset of the special military operation, according to calculations by TASS based on data released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

As of the end of 2025, Ukrainian casualties exceeded 1.5 million, and Kiev has already lost around 65,000 troops since the beginning of 2026, data from the Russian Defense Ministry showed.

In all, 670 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 116,804 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 anti-aircraft missile systems, 27,835 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, as well as 1,671 multiple rocket launchers have been destroyed since the launch of the special military operation.