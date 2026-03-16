EU wants Serbia to join war in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The European Union obviously wants Serbia to join its war on Russia as a mandatory condition for European integration, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the top Russian diplomat, in the context of Belgrade’s striving for European integration, Moscow aske it what it was planning to do with two ultimatums from Brussels, namely to recognize Kosovo’s independence and affiliate itself with the European Union’s foreign and security policies, including to join the anti-Russian sanctions.

"This issue is still topical because the Brussels bureaucracy cannot but understand that Serbia is in a difficult situation and I have no doubts that Brussels’ demands that Serbia fully support the EU’s foreign policy and actions in the area of security implies joining the war in Ukraine," he said.