MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces' weekly losses in the Battlegroup West area of responsibility exceeded 1,460 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Battlegroup West improved their tactical positions. Over the week, formations of five mechanized, an assault, and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as two marine brigades, two territorial defense brigades, and two National Guard brigades were defeated. Enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 1,460 servicemen, 30 armored combat vehicles, including eight Western-made, 142 vehicles, and 11 field artillery pieces. Nine electronic and counter-battery warfare stations were destroyed," the statement reads.

Battlegroup North

"Over the past week, as a result of ongoing offensive actions by units of the Battlegroup North, <...> manpower and equipment of eight mechanized, a motorized infantry, an airmobile, and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, six territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades, and three border detachments of the Ukrainian Border Service were defeated. In total, in the Battlegroup North area of responsibility, the enemy lost over 1,570 servicemen, three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 83 vehicles, seven field artillery pieces, and eight electronic and counter-battery warfare stations," the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr

"Units of the Battlegroup Dnepr defeated manpower and equipment of two mechanized, a mountain assault, and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as two territorial defense brigades. Over the week, the enemy lost more than 320 service members, three armored combat vehicles, 113 vehicles, and 18 electronic warfare stations in this direction," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South

"Manpower and equipment of six mechanized, a motorized infantry, an airmobile, a mountain assault, and an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as a marine brigade and two territorial defense brigades, were defeated. In total, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 1,035 service members, three tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles, 103 vehicles, 22 field artillery pieces, and three electronic warfare stations in the Battlegroup South’s area of responsibility," the statement read.