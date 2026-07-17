Russia urges Iran conflict parties for ceasefire — top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russia is in contact with the parties to the Iran conflict as it advocates for a ceasefire, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Of course, we call for a ceasefire as soon as possible and a return of the situation to where the Strait of Hormuz was absolutely free and functioning without any problems or disputes as we maintain contact with all parties involved," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference following talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bairamov.

Commenting on US calls to restore free navigation, Lavrov said "all that was actually available before the US and Israeli aggression broke out." "Well, we have to deal with what we have," he added.