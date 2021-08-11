Russia’s media watchdog unblocks DeviantArt after removing prohibited content

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian media watchdog (Roskomnadzor) has lifted the ban on DeviantArt website after the removal of prohibited content, press service of the department said on Wednesday.

"The platform’s administration has removed prohibited content posted on the website," the Roskomnadzor explained.

The department recalled that earlier, after the removal of illegal materials, such popular resources as Shutterstock photo bank and Scribd electronic library were unblocked.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor sent DeviantArt a request to remove prohibited materials posted on the website. The administration did not fulfill the department's request, and on August 3, access to DeviantArt in Russia was limited.

After that, DeviantArt removed all illegal materials mentioned in the claims and informed Roskomnadzor. "The inspection carried out by the department's specialists confirmed the removal of the prohibited information in full. In this regard, the ban was removed, and access to the platform on the territory of the Russian Federation was restored," the department said.