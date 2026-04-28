LUGANSK, April 28. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces have begun using new, unidentified radar stations near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Near the Izhevka settlement, located north of Konstantinovka, a reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Russian Armed Forces captured an unidentified radar station: presumably a low-altitude airborne target detection radar, mounted on an Italian MLS SHIELD armored vehicle," he said.

The military expert added that the Ukrainian armed forces are using American counter-battery radars mounted on Humvees near Konstantinovka. In addition, the Russian military have noticed the enemy's use of an American mobile electronic countermeasure and electronic warfare station AN/TPQ-36 near Izhevka.