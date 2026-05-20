Svarog 1000 heavy-duty robotic platform to be tested in special military op

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Svarog 1000 ground-based wheeled robotic system, capable of carrying loads weighing up to one ton, will undergo testing in Russia’s special military operation zone in Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Svarog Research and Production Center told TASS.

"The Svarog 1000 ground-based wheeled robotic system, with a payload capacity of up to 1,000 kg, is currently being prepared for testing in the special military operation zone to address logistics challenges. An important feature is the availability of two platform versions — one powered by gas and the other powered by diesel — as almost all ground-based robotic systems currently used at the front rely on batteries, which require charging, and charging is not always possible in frontline conditions," the company said.

The Svarog Research and Production Center noted that the testing will assess the platform's practicality and effectiveness. "One of the advantages of our ground robotic system is the ability to autonomously navigate a route, both with and without satellite data. Furthermore, it is possible to use communications built on a mesh network. Also, an analysis of enemy activity showed that the Ukrainian armed forces have identified the feasibility of switching from tracked platforms to wheeled ones. Mud accumulates on the tracks of robotic platforms, significantly complicating movement. We have come to the same conclusion and are switching to the use of wheeled robots," the company said.

The Research and Production Center added that the Svarog 500 ground-based robotic system with a payload capacity of up to 500 kg will also be tested in the special military operation zone.