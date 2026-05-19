MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The Baltic states could face serious consequences if they continue to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with airspace for Ukrainian drone flights, Chairman of the State Duma International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky stated.

The lawmaker commented on the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s (SVR) statement that the Kiev regime is preparing strikes against Russia from Latvian territory. He also recalled Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys’ words in an interview with the Neue Zurcher Zeitung that NATO must demonstrate to Russia its ability to "penetrate the small fortress the Russians built in Kaliningrad."

"The de facto tacit provision of airspace for drone flights by neo-Nazis to carry out terrorist attacks against Russian civilians is fraught with the most serious consequences for these countries," Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Speaking about Lithuanian threats against Kaliningrad, the parliamentarian noted that by making such statements the "hotheads" in the Baltics "are drawing fire not only upon themselves, but also on Europe as a whole." "In the event of a NATO attack on Kaliningrad, Russia’s military and nuclear doctrines will inevitably come into play," Slutsky stressed.