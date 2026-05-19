Putin arrives in Beijing for two-day visit

BEIJING, May 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian leader will be in the Chinese capital on May 19-20. His working schedule is quite packed. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the highlight of the visit will be Chinese President Xi Jinping hosting his Russian counterpart over tea, which will allow the two leaders to discuss pressing international issues.

The tea ceremony with a limited circle of delegates will be preceded by Russia-China talks involving delegations, a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, the opening of the cross-cultural education years, a tour of the TASS-Xinhua joint exhibition featuring the history of relations between the two countries, and a meeting with young Chinese engineer Peng Pai, among other protocol events.

Putin was welcomed as an honored guest at Beijing Capital International Airport. The national flags of Russia and China were hoisted in his honor, a guard of honor was lined up, and a group of Chinese schoolchildren and students were present to welcome him. The Russian leader was met by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is the director of the Central Committee Foreign Affairs Commission Office of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov and senior diplomatic staff from Russian diplomatic institutions. Putin exchanged handshakes with those who came to greet him. As he walked from the gangway along the red carpet, the children and students chanted "Welcome!" in Chinese.

After the brief welcoming ceremony concluded, Putin got into the presidential Aurus car and departed for the state residence provided to him. The Russian leader usually travels in his own car with Russian license plates, even on trips abroad. This time was no exception; the presidential limousine was brought from Russia specially for this trip, but its license plates were replaced with Chinese ones.