Vladimir Region creating BARS-Vladimir anti-drone unit

VLADIMIR, May 18. /TASS/. The BARS-Vladimir unit, tasked with protecting the region from drones, is being formed in the Vladimir Region, Governor Alexander Avdeyev reported on his Max channel.

"We are creating a unit called BARS-Vladimir to protect the Vladimir Region from drones. Recruitment to the BARS-Vladimir mobilization reserve is voluntary," he wrote.

According to the governor, the volunteer unit members will receive service salaries starting from 100,000 rubles ($1,381). Bonuses will be paid for completing combat missions. "It’s possible to combine service with your regular job. "BARS-Vladimir participants will undergo military training and then return to their place of employment. The training lasts two months, but can be extended at the drone defense unit member’s request. Their job and salary are retained during their time there," the governor explained.

Under the guidance of instructors with real combat experience, the BARS-Vladimir unit members will master firearms, tactical, engineering, and medical training, as well as the basics of electronic warfare and communications. "For the entire duration of their contract, the reservists will be provided with modern equipment and uniforms, as well as with life and health insurance, medical care, and free meals," Avdeyev wrote, adding that the first 50 defenders have already joined the regional mobilization reserve.