Roscosmos CEO says in-person meeting with NASA chief planned for summer

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A meeting between Dmitry Bakanov, CEO of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation, and Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Jared Isaacman is expected to take place in the summer, Bakanov said in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov.

"Manned spaceflights are not under sanctions, and it is clear why. It is a pragmatic approach, we can be useful to each other. We operate a colossal infrastructure called the International Space Station. And without Russia its operation is impossible now. And the question of what comes next, how this cooperation will continue, is indeed quite relevant. We are beginning discussions with the new NASA chief Jared Isaacman, who was appointed quite recently, a couple of months ago. So far we have only had a brief discussion via video conference, but we plan to meet in person in the summer," he said.

Bakanov noted that the details of the meeting are currently being worked out. "At that meeting, we will discuss the future prospects of our cooperation," he added.