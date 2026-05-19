Russia becomes asylum for compatriots from unfriendly countries — senator

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia has currently become a kind of "asylum" for compatriots from unfriendly countries, as well as for foreigners whose views on traditional values are not supported in their home countries, Yelena Afanasyeva, Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, has said.

"Today, we find ourselves in a situation where Russia, without any exaggeration, acts as a safe haven. Both for many of our compatriots from unfriendly countries and for many foreigners who find themselves in their own countries as people who are not respected, whose views on normal human relations and traditional family values are not accepted," she said at a meeting of the committee dedicated to working with compatriots resettling in Russia, as well as individuals who share Russian spiritual and moral values, and individuals of interest to Russia.

According to the senator, these categories of citizens "seek protection," and therefore turn to Russia.

"They see Russia as a protector. Many would like to come here and live in our society," the legislator said.