United States to conduct test launch of nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM on May 20

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The United States will conduct a test launch of a nuclear-capable Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, May 20, the Vandenberg Space Force Base (in California) reported.

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III ICBM is scheduled between 12:01 and 6:01 a.m. Pacific Time (10:01 a.m. to 4:01 p.m. Moscow time) on May 20, from the northern portion of the installation, the statement says.

The statement emphasized that the test launch is routine, was planned several years ago, and is not in response to current world events. According to the US Air Force Global Strike Command, the purpose of the test launch program is "to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system."