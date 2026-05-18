Russia’s former rights commissioner thanks Cardinal Zuppi for assisting return of Russians

VATICAN, May 18. /TASS/. Tatyana Moskalkova, who recently resigned from the post of Russia’s human rights commissioner, thanked Pope Francis' special envoy on Ukraine, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, for assisting the return of Kursk Region residents abducted by Ukrainian forces.

The cardinal told TASS he was "pleased" to receive the letter.

In her statement, she said: "Your attention and personal involvement regarding people’s lives and your readiness to maintain dialogue under such difficult circumstances have played an important role in saving lives and reuniting families."

"I would like to specifically mention the contribution that you made to the return of civilian residents of Russia’s Kursk Region, who were held in captivity on the territory of Ukraine," the letter says.

Cardinal Zuppi said he was looking forward to working with Russia’s new human rights commissioner, Yana Lantratova. She replaced Tatyana Moskalkova, who was appointed to the post in 2016.

Zuppi was designated as papal peace envoy by the late Pope Francis (1936-2025). As part of this mission, he has already visited Moscow twice. According to the cardinal, the new pontiff, Leo XIV, supported the continuation of this humanitarian work.