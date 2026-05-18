Most Americans believe Trump made a mistake launching Iran war — poll

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. The overwhelming majority of Americans believe that the current US administration made a mistake launching a war against Iran, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by The New York Times (NYT).

According to the poll data, 64% of respondents believe that Washington erred in entering into armed conflict with Iran. Only 30% of those polled believe this was the right move, and the rest were unable to answer the question.

Americans cited the war's strong impact on the US economy as the main reason that it should not have been launched. The poll was conducted from May 11-15 and included more than 1,500 participants.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.