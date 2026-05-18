Chances for agreement with Iran appear very good right now — Trump

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Washington currently has an opportunity to reach agreements with Iran on ending hostilities.

"We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon. So, I was called by these three countries plus others, and they’re dealing directly with our people, and right now Iran," he told reporters at the White House, referring to representatives of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and several other countries.

"There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I’d be very happy," the US president stressed.

He also added that Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and several other countries asked the United States to delay strikes on Iran by two to three days, believing that a deal is close.

"I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and some others if we could put it off [strikes on Iran] for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal, and if we can do that, where there's no nuclear weapon going into the hands of Iran, I think, and if they're satisfied, we will be probably satisfied also," the US leader said.

He added that the United States had informed Israel and several other Middle Eastern countries about the decision to delay the strikes on Iran.

At the same time, the United States expects Iran to provide written assurances that Tehran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, Trump said.