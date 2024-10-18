BRICS activities not targeting anyone — Putin

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The BRICS countries cooperate for the sake of their peoples' welfare, not against anyone, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the BRICS Business Forum.

"The activities of BRICS are not directed against anyone. It aims at only one common task: sustainable development and prosperity of our countries and peoples," the Russian leader emphasized.

He agreed with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's words that one of the key tasks for the leaders of all BRICS countries is to develop and support business development. "We, in turn, expect you to achieve significant results in your work through your organizational talent, through your entrepreneurial acumen and energy, through your knowledge and experience. Together, helping and supporting each other, we will solve the main task of ensuring positive movement forward, security and, ultimately, the well-being of our people," the president said.

Putin thanked all forum participants, including the foreign leaders who spoke online. "Very soon, in just a couple of days, the United Arab Emirates president will visit Moscow. I look forward to receiving him. Then, as you know, a meeting of leaders of all member countries of our association will be held next week," the Russian president announced.