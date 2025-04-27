LUGANSK, April 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have intensified the attacks on the Lugansk People's Republic in an attempt to slow down the advance of Russian servicemen on the Svatovo-Kremennaya section of the front, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Now there are quite serious successes of our servicemen on the Svatovo-Kremennaya section of the front. And, of course, in order to somehow slow down the pace of our troops' advance, Ukrainian servicemen are trying to attack behind the lines. Unfortunately, it is the settlements on the front line that are being hit. This is Lisichansk, Kremennaya, and Svatovo are being hit," he said.

Recently, the Ukrainian military has intensified its attacks on the frontline areas of the LPR. Ukrainian troops have been shelling Kremennaya for a week. The city center was attacked by the Ukrainian military, including during the Easter truce.