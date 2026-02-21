MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The task of removing the Kiev regime must be discussed with the US, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS in an interview.

He emphasized that, in the long term, the Ukrainian people are primarily interested in removing the Kiev Nazi regime. "This main task must be resolved in negotiations with the Americans because the Kiev regime itself cannot be expected to accomplish it," Azarov emphasized.

"Well, will [Ukrainian presidential office head Kirill] Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist - TASS) or [National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem] Umerov or [Vladimir] Zelensky remove themselves? Of course not. Therefore, it is pointless to discuss this with them. It should only be discussed with the Americans, who we can expect to take a somewhat realistic approach to resolving this conflict. We cannot expect such an approach from the Europeans," he said.