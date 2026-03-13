Iranian armed forces HQ reports on strikes against Israel, US bases in Bahrain, Iraq

DOHA, March 13. /TASS/. On March 13, Iran attacked Tel Aviv, Haifa, Eilat and other Israeli cities, as well as US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq, the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, and ships of the US 5th Fleet using missiles and drones, a representative of the central command of the Iranian Armed Forces Khatam al-Anbiya has stated.

"The 43rd phase of Operation True Promise-4 was directed against the US Navy’s 5th Fleet and other bases of the terrorist US army in the region, the center of Tel Aviv, the northern occupied territories, and Eilat. During this wave, the Muwaffaq Salti base [in Jordan] and other US bases in Manama and Erbil were subjected to the most powerful attacks by missiles and drones of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. <...> A large-scale operation using a large number of high-precision and super-heavy Khorramshahr, Kheibarshekan, Fattah, Emad, Qadr missiles and attack drones destroyed targets of the Zionist regime in the north of the occupied territories, in Kiryat Shmona, Hadera, and Haifa, as well as [ships of] the US Navy’s 5th Fleet and other bases of the terrorist US army in the pre-dawn hours. Last evening, the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was attacked by the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is still not operational, heading back to its point of origin," he said during a daily briefing.